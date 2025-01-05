BluffCat 가격 (BLUFF)
오늘 BluffCat (BLUFF)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 92.18K USD 입니다. BLUFF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BluffCat 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.13 USD
- BluffCat의 당일 가격 변동 -1.48%
- 유통 공급량 999.99M USD
오늘 BluffCat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BluffCat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BluffCat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BluffCat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.48%
|30일
|$ 0
|-1.50%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BluffCat 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-1.48%
+27.27%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
