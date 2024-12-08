BloodLoop 가격 ($BLS)
오늘 BloodLoop ($BLS)의 실시간 가격은 0.184311 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 16.03M USD 입니다. $BLS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BloodLoop 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 90.87K USD
- BloodLoop의 당일 가격 변동 -1.63%
- 유통 공급량 86.96M USD
MEXC에서 $BLS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $BLS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BloodLoop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0030568004237067.
지난 30일간 BloodLoop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0154692590.
지난 60일간 BloodLoop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0444556288.
지난 90일간 BloodLoop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0030568004237067
|-1.63%
|30일
|$ +0.0154692590
|+8.39%
|60일
|$ -0.0444556288
|-24.11%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BloodLoop 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.77%
-1.63%
+8.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
