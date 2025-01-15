BitmapPunks 가격 (BMP)
오늘 BitmapPunks (BMP)의 실시간 가격은 2.14 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 4.49M USD 입니다. BMP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BitmapPunks 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 81.03K USD
- BitmapPunks의 당일 가격 변동 +2.65%
- 유통 공급량 2.10M USD
MEXC에서 BMP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BMP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BitmapPunks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.055248.
지난 30일간 BitmapPunks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BitmapPunks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BitmapPunks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.055248
|+2.65%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BitmapPunks 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.40%
+2.65%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
|1 BMP에서 AUD
A$3.4454
|1 BMP에서 GBP
￡1.7334
|1 BMP에서 EUR
€2.0758
|1 BMP에서 USD
$2.14
|1 BMP에서 MYR
RM9.63
|1 BMP에서 TRY
₺75.9058
|1 BMP에서 JPY
¥338.227
|1 BMP에서 RUB
₽220.8266
|1 BMP에서 INR
₹185.1742
|1 BMP에서 IDR
Rp35,081.9616
|1 BMP에서 PHP
₱125.6608
|1 BMP에서 EGP
￡E.107.963
|1 BMP에서 BRL
R$12.947
|1 BMP에서 CAD
C$3.0602
|1 BMP에서 BDT
৳260.2882
|1 BMP에서 NGN
₦3,322.9706
|1 BMP에서 UAH
₴90.5434
|1 BMP에서 VES
Bs113.42
|1 BMP에서 PKR
Rs596.9316
|1 BMP에서 KZT
₸1,135.8692
|1 BMP에서 THB
฿74.365
|1 BMP에서 TWD
NT$70.5558
|1 BMP에서 CHF
Fr1.9474
|1 BMP에서 HKD
HK$16.6492
|1 BMP에서 MAD
.د.م21.5498