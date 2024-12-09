Aurox 가격 (URUS)
오늘 Aurox (URUS)의 실시간 가격은 3.05 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.48M USD 입니다. URUS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Aurox 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 15.20K USD
- Aurox의 당일 가격 변동 -0.94%
- 유통 공급량 484.87K USD
MEXC에서 URUS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 URUS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Aurox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.029275216438835.
지난 30일간 Aurox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.9348985050.
지난 60일간 Aurox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.0064207000.
지난 90일간 Aurox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.029275216438835
|-0.94%
|30일
|$ +0.9348985050
|+30.65%
|60일
|$ +1.0064207000
|+33.00%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Aurox 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.39%
-0.94%
+26.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
