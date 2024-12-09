Ajna Protocol 가격 (AJNA)
오늘 Ajna Protocol (AJNA)의 실시간 가격은 0.01220525 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.57M USD 입니다. AJNA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ajna Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 135.89K USD
- Ajna Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 -0.22%
- 유통 공급량 210.32M USD
MEXC에서 AJNA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AJNA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ajna Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ajna Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0177892080.
지난 60일간 Ajna Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0185596436.
지난 90일간 Ajna Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30일
|$ +0.0177892080
|+145.75%
|60일
|$ +0.0185596436
|+152.06%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ajna Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.09%
-0.22%
+3.93%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Ajna protocol facilitates peer-to-pool secured loans without governance and without external price feeds. Current lending and borrowing protocols which utilize smart contracts require active governance (e.g. to set rates and to update contracts) and/or rely on external price feeds (such as oracles like Chainlink). Because the pricing of collateral and parameterization of loans are left to subjective decision making through governance rather than market forces, these protocols carry both solvency and liquidity risk. Governance and maintenance overhead create barriers to entry in the market for lending and borrowing of on-chain assets. Ajna solves these problems with its unique design, which is defined by the following features: Permissionless pool creation: Much like the popular DeFi primitive, the “automated market maker,” AMM, Ajna pools exist in unique pairs: quote token, provided by lenders and collateral token, provided by borrowers. Pools allow lenders to assess borrower demand for their quote token and for borrowers to assess lender demand for loans backed by their collateral. Pools are created permissionlessly, meaning anyone can create a pool to borrow arbitrary fungible tokens using arbitrary fungible or non-fungible tokens as collateral. Therefore, no governance process is needed to whitelist approved tokens. Price specified lending: Ajna replaces external price feeds (oracles) by allowing lenders to input the price at which they’re willing to lend. This price is the amount of quote token (i.e. the token they are lending) they are willing to lend per unit of collateral pledged by the borrower. For example, if a lender deposits at price 100, they are willing to lend 100 units of quote token per one unit of collateral. Ajna pools separate prices into predefined buckets to reduce the complexity of the protocol, prices are therefore hereon referred to as “buckets”. Borrowers are then able to borrow from the aggregated liquidity of these various buckets.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AJNA에서 AUD
A$0.01904019
|1 AJNA에서 GBP
￡0.009520095
|1 AJNA에서 EUR
€0.011472935
|1 AJNA에서 USD
$0.01220525
|1 AJNA에서 MYR
RM0.0538251525
|1 AJNA에서 TRY
₺0.424010385
|1 AJNA에서 JPY
¥1.831519815
|1 AJNA에서 RUB
₽1.2060007525
|1 AJNA에서 INR
₹1.0334185175
|1 AJNA에서 IDR
Rp193.7340553025
|1 AJNA에서 PHP
₱0.706683975
|1 AJNA에서 EGP
￡E.0.609530185
|1 AJNA에서 BRL
R$0.07420792
|1 AJNA에서 CAD
C$0.0172094025
|1 AJNA에서 BDT
৳1.4601140575
|1 AJNA에서 NGN
₦19.6225024775
|1 AJNA에서 UAH
₴0.5059076125
|1 AJNA에서 VES
Bs0.585852
|1 AJNA에서 PKR
Rs3.3978195475
|1 AJNA에서 KZT
₸6.211251725
|1 AJNA에서 THB
฿0.4155887625
|1 AJNA에서 TWD
NT$0.3954501
|1 AJNA에서 CHF
Fr0.0106185675
|1 AJNA에서 HKD
HK$0.0948347925
|1 AJNA에서 MAD
.د.م0.12156429