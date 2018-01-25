ZIL
Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.
АтыZIL
ДәрежеNo.183
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.10%
Айналымдағы мөлшер19,562,987,327.334408
Макс. мөлшер21,000,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер20,245,942,753.044407
Айналым жылдамдығы0.9315%
Шығару күні2018-01-25 00:00:00
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0.0081 USDT
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.25629331,2021-05-06
Ең төменгі баға0.00247720674605,2020-03-13
Ашық блокчейнZIL
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
