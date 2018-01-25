ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

АтыZIL

ДәрежеNo.183

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.10%

Айналымдағы мөлшер19,562,987,327.334408

Макс. мөлшер21,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер20,245,942,753.044407

Айналым жылдамдығы0.9315%

Шығару күні2018-01-25 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0.0081 USDT

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.25629331,2021-05-06

Ең төменгі баға0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Ашық блокчейнZIL

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

