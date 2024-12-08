SUPRA

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

ДәрежеNo.499

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.04%

Айналымдағы мөлшер13,879,775,436.925232

Макс. мөлшер100,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер79,831,080,493.7002

Айналым жылдамдығы0.1387%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08

Ең төменгі баға0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24

Ашық блокчейнSUPRA

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

