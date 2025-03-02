SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

АтыSOSO

ДәрежеNo.498

Нарық капит.$0,00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0,00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)%4,84

Айналымдағы мөлшер115.133.243

Макс. мөлшер1.000.000.000

Жалпы мөлшер1.000.000.000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.1151%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Ең төменгі баға0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.