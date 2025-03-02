SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
АтыSOSO
ДәрежеNo.498
Нарық капит.$0,00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0,00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)%4,84
Айналымдағы мөлшер115.133.243
Макс. мөлшер1.000.000.000
Жалпы мөлшер1.000.000.000
Айналым жылдамдығы0.1151%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
Ең төменгі баға0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06
Ашық блокчейнETH
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
