SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

АтыSAND

ДәрежеNo.93

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі0.0002%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)3.35%

Айналымдағы мөлшер2,538,289,190.2233224

Макс. мөлшер0

Жалпы мөлшер3,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы%

Шығару күні2020-08-14 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Ең төменгі баға0.02893886,2020-11-04

Ашық блокчейнETH

КіріспеThe Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.

MEXC — криптовалютамен айналысудың ең оңай жолы. Криптовалютаны сатып алуға, сатуға және табуға арналған әлемдегі жетекші криптовалюта биржасымен танысыңыз. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH және 3000-нан астам альткойндармен сауда жасаңыз.
Іздеу
Таңдаулылар
SAND/USDT
Sandbox
----
--
24с жоғары
--
24с төмен
--
24с көлем (SAND)
--
24 сағат сомасы (USDT)
--
Диаграмма
Ақпарат
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Спот
Ордерлерді ашу（0）
Ордерлер тарихы
Сауда тарихы
Ашық позициялар (0)
MEXC — криптовалютамен айналысудың ең оңай жолы. Криптовалютаны сатып алуға, сатуға және табуға арналған әлемдегі жетекші криптовалюта биржасымен танысыңыз. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH және 3000-нан астам альткойндармен сауда жасаңыз.
SAND/USDT
Sandbox
--
--‎--
24с жоғары
--
24с төмен
--
24с көлем (SAND)
--
24 сағат сомасы (USDT)
--
Диаграмма
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ақпарат
Ордерлерді ашу（0）
Ордерлер тарихы
Сауда тарихы
Ашық позициялар (0)
network_iconЖелі қалыпты емес
Сызық 1
Онлайн тұтынушыларға қызмет көрсету
Loading...