SAFE
Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.
АтыSAFE
ДәрежеNo.138
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі0.0001%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)12.85%
Айналымдағы мөлшер580,281,293
Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000
Айналым жылдамдығы0.5802%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23
Ең төменгі баға0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11
Ашық блокчейнETH
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
