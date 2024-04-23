SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

АтыSAFE

ДәрежеNo.138

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі0.0001%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)12.85%

Айналымдағы мөлшер580,281,293

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.5802%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Ең төменгі баға0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

