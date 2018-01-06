KIN

Kin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

АтыKIN

ДәрежеNo.1310

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер2,757,861,681,637.17

Макс. мөлшер2,757,861,681,637.17

Жалпы мөлшер2,757,861,681,637.17

Айналым жылдамдығы1%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.001493489951826632,2018-01-06

Ең төменгі баға0.000001791422138988,2025-05-28

Ашық блокчейнSOL

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

