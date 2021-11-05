IMX

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

АтыIMX

ДәрежеNo.73

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі0.0003%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)1.97%

Айналымдағы мөлшер1,841,869,206.3898141

Макс. мөлшер2,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер2,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.9209%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Ең төменгі баға0,2021-11-05

Ашық блокчейнETH

КіріспеImmutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.