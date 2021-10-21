BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

АтыBNC

ДәрежеNo.1249

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)8.21%

Айналымдағы мөлшер44,506,918.10278184

Макс. мөлшер80,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер80,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.5563%

Шығару күні2021-10-21 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Ең төменгі баға0,2021-10-21

Ашық блокчейнBNC

КіріспеBifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.