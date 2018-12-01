BLY

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

АтыBLY

ДәрежеNo.1425

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.03%

Айналымдағы мөлшер955,149,995.66

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.9551%

Шығару күні2018-12-01 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.676306,2021-04-04

Ең төменгі баға0.002898288580552685,2023-06-12

Ашық блокчейнETH

