Dog Emoji On Solana ( 🐕 ) ずは䜕か

Dog Emoji (🐕) is a community-driven dog-based memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Dog Emoji (🐕) was launched on October 28th, 2024 by an anonymous party, and has since been taken over and driven by the community. The Dog Emoji (🐕) community incorporates the emoji into memes as the core subject of content, as well as incorporating it into phrases such as "I've got that 🐕 in me," and spamming the emoji en masse in threads on social media.

