Founded in 2017, Travala.com claims to be the leading blockchain-based travel booking platform offering over 2,000,000 hotels and accommodations in 230 countries with cheaper prices than mainstream travel booking platforms. As the native cryptocurrency of Travala.com, AVA is a Binance Chain-based token that can be used for payments, givebacks, loyalty rewards, activating discounts, a store of value and several other use cases. Their team comprises individuals from the travel, FinTech, and blockchain industry. Travala.com’s vision is to align travel booking with the ethos of decentralized technology, promote accessibility, offer censorship-resistant and peer-to-peer transactions, and build open-source technology for the travel industry. More information can be found at (https://www.travala.com)