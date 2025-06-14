Grayscale: ETH is still the basic asset of cryptocurrencies. If it is successfully scaled up, it can drive the growth of fee income.

PANews
2025/06/14 22:17
Ethereum
ETH$2,990.57-0.84%

PANews reported on June 14 that Grayscale, a crypto asset management company, published a statement on the X platform stating that ETH remains the fundamental asset in the cryptocurrency industry. With its dominant position in applications, assets, and developer activities, Ethereum continues to generate considerable transaction fee income. If it is successfully scaled, annual transaction fee income is expected to grow further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall

Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Kay Haigh, global co-head of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs, said: "Although the consumer price index released today
MAY
MAY$0.05823-1.93%
U Coin
U$0.01243+0.16%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.231-1.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:10
Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, zero-knowledge proof technology company RISC Zero launched a decentralized ZK computing market incentive test network (Mainnet Beta) called "Boundless" on Coinbase's
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005492+60.49%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05433-2.77%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000908+70.35%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0004382-11.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:04
BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH

BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed BTCDigital announced that it has reached a final agreement with institutional investors to raise US$6 million through the issuance
Bitcoin
BTC$115,871.11-4.34%
Ethereum
ETH$2,973.99-1.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:27

Trending News

More

Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall

Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH

Building Trust With U.S. Regulators Is Essential For Advancing Crypto Adoption

Is the crypto bull run over? Here’s why Bitcoin and altcoins are going down