US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

PANews
2025/06/20 08:29

PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence officials said that intelligence agencies still believe that Iran has not made a final decision on whether to build nuclear weapons. This assessment has not changed since the intelligence agencies last assessed Iran's intentions in March this year-even though Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Senior US intelligence officials said that if the US military attacked Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility or Israel killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Iran's leaders might turn to nuclear weapons research and development. However, in the eyes of many Iran hawks in the United States and Israel, it does not matter whether Iran has decided to build a nuclear bomb. They believe that Tehran's nuclear capabilities are sufficient to pose an existential threat to Israel. This issue has long been a focus of the Iranian policy debate, and the debate has heated up again as Trump considers whether to bomb the Fordow nuclear facility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 03:44
Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:14
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01662+4.39%
Octavia
VIA$0.0175-10.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:22

Trending News

More

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base