ZORA

ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

NomeZORA

ClassificaNo.3194

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)0.00%

Fornitura in circolazione0

Fornitura massima10,000,000,000

Fornitura totale10,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione0%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.03707598355252541,2025-04-23

Prezzo più basso0.008823152623137747,2025-05-08

Blockchain pubblicaBASE

Settore

Social media

