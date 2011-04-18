mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
Ripple
XRP/USDT
0.38929+0.10%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.39130
Min sulle 24h
0.38726
Volume sulle 24h (XRP)
37.15M
Importo 24h (USDT)
14.48M
Max sulle 24h
0.39130
Min sulle 24h
0.38726
Volume sulle 24h (XRP)
37.15M
Importo 24h (USDT)
14.48M
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
XRP
Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
XRP
Ora di emissione
2011-04-18 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
0.005874 USDT
Importo emesso
100,000,000,000
Ordini
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(XRP)

(USDT)

0.38929$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(XRP)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(XRP)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra XRP
Vendi XRP
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoXRP
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- XRP
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoXRP
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM