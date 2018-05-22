mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
Ulord
UT/USDT
0.00089820.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.0008982
Min sulle 24h
0.0008980
Volume sulle 24h (UT)
58.37M
Importo 24h (USDT)
51.04K
Max sulle 24h
0.0008982
Min sulle 24h
0.0008980
Volume sulle 24h (UT)
58.37M
Importo 24h (USDT)
51.04K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
UT
The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem, which aims at reshaping the digital economy infrastructure and creating a distributed business engine. The Ulord Chain Cloud Ecosystem promotes the deep integration of blockchain and the real economy, and initially proposes and completes the framework system of chain+cloud. It completes the dual integration of technology and economy, establishes a distributed storage & computing resource scheduling management platform, collects the distributed network resources and forms a virtual resource pool, realizes intelligent transactions of network resources, facilitates the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, and creates a distributed business engine. The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem has been applied in areas such as industrial internet, data sharing and digital content. It includes storage ecosystem and computing ecosystem, both of which benefits and promotes each other.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
UT
Ora di emissione
2018-05-22 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
1,000,000,000
Ordini
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(UT)

(USDT)

0.0008982$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(UT)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(UT)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra UT
Vendi UT
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoUT
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- UT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoUT
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM