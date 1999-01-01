USDE

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

NomeUSDE

Importo emessoIllimitato

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante5,448,438,880.95807

Prezzo di emissione--

Cerca
Preferiti
USDE/USDT
Ethena USDe
----
--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (USDE)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Info
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Operazioni di mercato
Spot
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
network_iconRete anomala
Linea 1
Servizio clienti online
Loading...