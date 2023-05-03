mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETF

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

SUI

SUI/USDT
1.2980--
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
1.3462
Min sulle 24h
1.2871
Volume sulle 24h (SUI)
1.34M
Importo 24h (USDT)
1.76M
Max sulle 24h
1.3462
Min sulle 24h
1.2871
Volume sulle 24h (SUI)
1.34M
Importo 24h (USDT)
1.76M
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
SUI
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
--
Ordini
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(SUI)

(USDT)

1.2980$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0% / Taker 0%
HOT
Compra SUI
Vendi SUI
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoSUI
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- SUI
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoSUI
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online