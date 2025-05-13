RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

NomeRDAC

ClassificaNo.1676

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)17.10%

Fornitura in circolazione132,735,959.95796248

Fornitura massima1,000,000,000

Fornitura totale1,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione0.1327%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Prezzo più basso0.015948019661205574,2025-05-24

Blockchain pubblicaBASE

IntroduzioneRedacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

Settore

Social media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.

MEXC è la strada più semplice per entrare nel mondo delle criptovalute. Esplora il principale exchange di criptovalute al mondo per acquistare, fare trading e guadagnare criptovalute. Fai trading di Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e più di 3,000 altcoin.
Cerca
Preferiti
RDAC/USDT
Redacted Coin
----
--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (RDAC)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Info
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Operazioni di mercato
Spot
Ordini aperti（0）
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
MEXC è la strada più semplice per entrare nel mondo delle criptovalute. Esplora il principale exchange di criptovalute al mondo per acquistare, fare trading e guadagnare criptovalute. Fai trading di Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e più di 3,000 altcoin.
RDAC/USDT
Redacted Coin
--
--‎--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (RDAC)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Info
Ordini aperti（0）
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
network_iconRete anomala
Linea 1
Servizio clienti online
Loading...