RDAC
Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.
NomeRDAC
ClassificaNo.1676
Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00
Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00
Quota di mercato%
Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)17.10%
Fornitura in circolazione132,735,959.95796248
Fornitura massima1,000,000,000
Fornitura totale1,000,000,000
Tasso di circolazione0.1327%
Data di emissione--
Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--
Massimo storico0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13
Prezzo più basso0.015948019661205574,2025-05-24
Blockchain pubblicaBASE
IntroduzioneRedacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.
Settore
Social media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.