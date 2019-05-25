mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
ChainX
PCX/USDT
0.3582-0.69%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.3612
Min sulle 24h
0.3578
Volume sulle 24h (PCX)
122.14K
Importo 24h (USDT)
43.56K
Max sulle 24h
0.3612
Min sulle 24h
0.3578
Volume sulle 24h (PCX)
122.14K
Importo 24h (USDT)
43.56K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
PCX
ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
PCX
Ora di emissione
2019-05-25 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
21,000,000
Ordini
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(PCX)

(USDT)

0.3582$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(PCX)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(PCX)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra PCX
Vendi PCX
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoPCX
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- PCX
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoPCX
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM