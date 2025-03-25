PARTI

Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

NomePARTI

ClassificaNo.494

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0,00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0,00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)7,78%

Fornitura in circolazione233 000 000

Fornitura massima1 000 000 000

Fornitura totale1 000 000 000

Tasso di circolazione0.233%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Prezzo più basso0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Blockchain pubblicaBSC

Settore

Social media

