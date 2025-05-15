NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NomeNXPC

ClassificaNo.146

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato0.0001%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)644.00%

Fornitura in circolazione173,294,248

Fornitura massima1,000,000,000

Fornitura totale1,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione0.1732%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Prezzo più basso1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15

Blockchain pubblicaAVAX_CCHAIN

