NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NomeNXPC

ClassificaNo.146

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato0.0001%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)644.00%

Fornitura in circolazione173,294,248

Fornitura massima1,000,000,000

Fornitura totale1,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione0.1732%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Prezzo più basso1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15

Blockchain pubblicaAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroduzioneNXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

Settore

Social media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.

MEXC è la strada più semplice per entrare nel mondo delle criptovalute. Esplora il principale exchange di criptovalute al mondo per acquistare, fare trading e guadagnare criptovalute. Fai trading di Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e più di 3,000 altcoin.
Cerca
Preferiti
NXPC/USDT
NEXPACE
----
--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (NXPC)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Info
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Operazioni di mercato
Spot
Ordini aperti（0）
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
MEXC è la strada più semplice per entrare nel mondo delle criptovalute. Esplora il principale exchange di criptovalute al mondo per acquistare, fare trading e guadagnare criptovalute. Fai trading di Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e più di 3,000 altcoin.
NXPC/USDT
NEXPACE
--
--‎--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (NXPC)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Info
Ordini aperti（0）
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
network_iconRete anomala
Linea 1
Servizio clienti online
Loading...