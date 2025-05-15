NXPC
NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.
NomeNXPC
ClassificaNo.153
Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00
Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00
Quota di mercato0.0001%
Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)631.92%
Fornitura in circolazione173,294,248
Fornitura massima1,000,000,000
Fornitura totale1,000,000,000
Tasso di circolazione0.1732%
Data di emissione--
Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--
Massimo storico3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15
Prezzo più basso1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15
Blockchain pubblicaAVAX_CCHAIN
