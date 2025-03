HIPPOP

$HIP is a meme token, it is based on RWA,and has definite use cases. Along with this, our coin has a large NFT community, an artist community and the HIPPOP app has just been released.

NomeHIPPOP

Importo emesso1,250,000,000

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante0

Prezzo di emissione--