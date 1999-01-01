GBCK

State1 is an innovative ecosystem where gaming and commerce merge. It is designed for businesses and users to create a seamless XR and Web3 presence with ready-to-use immersive solutions. In this immersive ecosystem, companies can sell real-world products, engage with audiences, and host virtual events—all in one space. At the heart of State1’s economy is the GoldBrick (GBCK) token, which powers all transactions within the ecosystem. GoldBrick offers users the chance to earn rewards, participate in token-based games, and enjoy tangible benefits when purchasing goods, adding a gamified dimension to the experience.

NomeGBCK

Importo emesso150,000,000

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante--

Prezzo di emissione--

