CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
NomeCUDIS
ClassificaNo.871
Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00
Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00
Quota di mercato%
Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)7.82%
Fornitura in circolazione247,500,000
Fornitura massima1,000,000,000
Fornitura totale1,000,000,000
Tasso di circolazione0.2475%
Data di emissione--
Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--
Massimo storico0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Prezzo più basso0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19
Blockchain pubblicaSOL
Settore
Social media
