CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NomeCUDIS

ClassificaNo.871

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)7.82%

Fornitura in circolazione247,500,000

Fornitura massima1,000,000,000

Fornitura totale1,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione0.2475%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Prezzo più basso0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Blockchain pubblicaSOL

IntroduzioneAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Settore

Social media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.