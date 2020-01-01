mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

Bancor

BNT/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.0000
Min sulle 24h
0.0000
Volume sulle 24h (BNT)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.0000
Min sulle 24h
0.0000
Volume sulle 24h (BNT)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
BNT
Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
BNT
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
69,148,553
Libro degli ordini
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(BNT)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra BNT
Vendi BNT
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoBNT
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- BNT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoBNT
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Ordine Limit
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...