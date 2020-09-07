mexc
Alchemy
ACH/USDT
0.0097810.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.009918
Min sulle 24h
0.009657
Volume sulle 24h (ACH)
7.33M
Importo 24h (USDT)
71.83K
ACH
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
ACH
Ora di emissione
2020-09-07 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
10,000,000,000
