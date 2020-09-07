ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

NomeACH

ClassificaNo.198

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)0.30%

Fornitura in circolazione9,063,008,932.099236

Fornitura massima10,000,000,000

Fornitura totale9,999,999,999.999989

Tasso di circolazione0.9063%

Data di emissione2020-09-07 00:00:00

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.19750365,2021-08-06

Prezzo più basso0.00133775,2021-07-20

Blockchain pubblicaETH

IntroduzioneFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Settore

Social media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.