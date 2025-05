XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

NévXMR

HelyezésNo.23

Piaci plafon$0,00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0,00

Piaci részesedés0.0018%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)%563,61

Forgalomban lévő készlet18.446.744,07370955

Max. tokenszám∞

Teljes tokenszám18.446.744,07370955

Forgalomban lévő arány%

Kibocsátás dátuma2014-04-18 00:00:00

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja517.62024523,2021-05-07

Legalacsonyabb ár0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Nyilvános blokkláncXMR

