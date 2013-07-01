XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
NévXLM
HelyezésNo.15
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés0.0025%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.76%
Forgalomban lévő készlet31,145,242,216.849354
Max. tokenszám50,001,806,812
Teljes tokenszám50,001,786,892.81785
Forgalomban lévő arány0.6228%
Kibocsátás dátuma2013-07-01 00:00:00
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Legalacsonyabb ár0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
Nyilvános blokkláncXLM
Szektor
Közösségi média
