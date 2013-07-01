XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

NévXLM

HelyezésNo.15

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés0.0025%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.76%

Forgalomban lévő készlet31,145,242,216.849354

Max. tokenszám50,001,806,812

Teljes tokenszám50,001,786,892.81785

Forgalomban lévő arány0.6228%

Kibocsátás dátuma2013-07-01 00:00:00

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Legalacsonyabb ár0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Nyilvános blokkláncXLM

BevezetésStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.