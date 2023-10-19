SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

NévSUI

HelyezésNo.11

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés0.0034%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)34.20%

Forgalomban lévő készlet3,338,327,017.9116654

Max. tokenszám10,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám10,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.3338%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Legalacsonyabb ár0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Nyilvános blokkláncSUI

BevezetésSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.