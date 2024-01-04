SCPT

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

NévSCPT

HelyezésNo.2261

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.02%

Forgalomban lévő készlet680,808,006.4350024

Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.6808%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13

Legalacsonyabb ár0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04

Nyilvános blokkláncBSC

BevezetésWith television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.