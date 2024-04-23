SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

NévSAFE

HelyezésNo.138

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés0.0001%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)12.85%

Forgalomban lévő készlet580,281,293

Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.5802%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Legalacsonyabb ár0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11

Nyilvános blokkláncETH

