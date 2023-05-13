PIKABOSS
Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.
NévPIKABOSS
HelyezésNo.805
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%
Forgalomban lévő készlet420,690,000,000,000
Max. tokenszám420,690,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám420,690,000,000,000
Forgalomban lévő arány1%
Kibocsátás dátuma--
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22
Legalacsonyabb ár0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13
Nyilvános blokkláncETH
Szektor
Közösségi média
