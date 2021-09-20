MMUI

MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

NévMMUI

HelyezésNo.804

Piaci plafon$0,00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0,00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0,08%

Forgalomban lévő készlet476 246 491

Max. tokenszám800 000 000

Teljes tokenszám800 000 000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.5953%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.96302911550904,2021-09-20

Legalacsonyabb ár0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24

Nyilvános blokkláncMMUI

BevezetésMetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.