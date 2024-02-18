CROWN

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

NévCROWN

HelyezésNo.4160

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%

Forgalomban lévő készlet0

Max. tokenszám140,000,000

Teljes tokenszám140,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18

Legalacsonyabb ár0.09966299462796908,2025-04-27

Nyilvános blokkláncETH

BevezetésCROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.

A MEXC a kriptovalutákkal való kereskedés legegyszerűbb módja Ismerd meg a világ vezető kriptovaluta-tőzsdéjét, és vásárolj, kereskedj és gyarapítsd a vagyonodat kriptovalutákkal. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH és több mint 3,000 altcoin érhető el a kereskedéshez.
Keresés
Kedvencek
CROWN/USDT
CROWN
----
--
24h magas
--
24 órás min. érték
--
24 órás volumen (CROWN)
--
24h összeg (USDT)
--
Diagram
Információk
Megbízási könyv
Piaci kereskedések
Megbízási könyv
Piaci kereskedések
Megbízási könyv
Piaci kereskedések
Piaci kereskedések
Folt
Nyitott megbízások（0）
Megbízás előzmények
Kereskedési előzmények
Nyitott pozíciók (0)
A MEXC a kriptovalutákkal való kereskedés legegyszerűbb módja Ismerd meg a világ vezető kriptovaluta-tőzsdéjét, és vásárolj, kereskedj és gyarapítsd a vagyonodat kriptovalutákkal. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH és több mint 3,000 altcoin érhető el a kereskedéshez.
CROWN/USDT
CROWN
--
--‎--
24h magas
--
24 órás min. érték
--
24 órás volumen (CROWN)
--
24h összeg (USDT)
--
Diagram
Megbízási könyv
Piaci kereskedések
Információk
Nyitott megbízások（0）
Megbízás előzmények
Kereskedési előzmények
Nyitott pozíciók (0)
network_iconA hálózat gyanús
Vonal 1
Online ügyfélszolgálat
Loading...