Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

HelyezésNo.651

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.40%

Forgalomban lévő készlet525,000,000

Max. tokenszám2,100,000,000

Teljes tokenszám2,100,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.25%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.079342336947006,2025-05-11

Legalacsonyabb ár0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26

Nyilvános blokkláncETH

Szektor

Közösségi média

Loading...