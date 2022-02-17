BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

NévBSPT

HelyezésNo.5179

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%

Forgalomban lévő készlet0

Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0%

Kibocsátás dátuma2022-02-17 00:00:00

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották0.05 USDT

Minden idők csúcspontja0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Legalacsonyabb ár0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26

Nyilvános blokkláncETH

Szektor

Közösségi média

