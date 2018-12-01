BLY
Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.
NévBLY
HelyezésNo.1425
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.03%
Forgalomban lévő készlet955,149,995.66
Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000
Forgalomban lévő arány0.9551%
Kibocsátás dátuma2018-12-01 00:00:00
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.676306,2021-04-04
Legalacsonyabb ár0.002898288580552685,2023-06-12
Nyilvános blokkláncETH
Szektor
Közösségi média
