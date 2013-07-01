XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

ImeXLM

PoredakNo.15

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio0.0031%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.92%

Količina u optjecaju31,822,693,990.650993

Maksimalna količina50,001,806,812

Ukupna količina50,001,786,886.69552

Stopa optjecaja0.6364%

Datum izdavanja2013-07-01 00:00:00

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Najniža cijena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Javni blockchainXLM

