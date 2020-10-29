WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

ImeWOO

PoredakNo.301

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.45%

Količina u optjecaju1,905,073,607.037396

Maksimalna količina2,205,073,607.037396

Ukupna količina2,205,073,607.037396

Stopa optjecaja0.8639%

Datum izdavanja2020-10-29 00:00:00

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana0.02 USDT

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Najniža cijena0,2020-10-29

Javni blockchainETH

