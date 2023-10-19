SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

ImeSUI

PoredakNo.13

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio0.0033%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)40.73%

Količina u optjecaju3,568,833,706.3227763

Maksimalna količina10,000,000,000

Ukupna količina10,000,000,000

Stopa optjecaja0.3568%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Najniža cijena0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Javni blockchainSUI

Sektor

Društvene mreže

Loading...