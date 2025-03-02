SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
ImeSOSO
PoredakNo.254
Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržišni udio%
Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)2.66%
Količina u optjecaju274,766,576
Maksimalna količina1,000,000,000
Ukupna količina1,000,000,000
Stopa optjecaja0.2747%
Datum izdavanja--
Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--
Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
Najniža cijena0.359832124129385,2025-06-08
Javni blockchainETH
Sektor
Društvene mreže
