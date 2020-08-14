SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

ImeSAND

PoredakNo.100

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio0.0002%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)6.16%

Količina u optjecaju2,573,289,192.2233224

Maksimalna količina0

Ukupna količina3,000,000,000

Stopa optjecaja%

Datum izdavanja2020-08-14 00:00:00

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Najniža cijena0.02893886,2020-11-04

Javni blockchainETH

Sektor

Društvene mreže

